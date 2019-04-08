Pimiento Cheese Dip

Rating: Unrated

For a smoky twist on a Southern specialty, use smoked cheddar for bolder flavor in your pimiento cheese dip.

By Hali Ramdene
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a food processor combine 2 cups shredded smoked cheddar, 3/4 cup mayo, 8 oz. softened cream cheese, 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper, 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, and a pinch of cayenne. Stir in 4 oz. diced pimiento, then serve with crackers and crudites.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
243 calories; 24 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 8 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 42 mg cholesterol; 330 mg sodium. 35 mg potassium; 2 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 7 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 688 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 2 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 174 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/05/2020