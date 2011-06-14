LIVE

Wonton Dessert Stacks

Rating: 3.6 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 10 Ratings

Dessert wontons make for the perfect unique dessert for your next hosting event. Wonton wrappers filled with a lemon yogurt and fresh fruit, these dessert dumplings are guaranteed to be a hit!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Kritsada Panichgul

bake:
6 mins to 8 mins at 350°
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a large baking sheet with foil; lightly coat with cooking spray. Place wontons flat on the baking sheet; lightly coat with additional cooking spray. Sprinkle lightly with sugar. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes or until golden brown and crisp. Remove from oven; cool slightly.

  • Meanwhile, in a medium bowl combine the 1/2 cup sliced strawberries and the kiwi fruit.

  • To assemble, place 1 baked wonton wrapper on each of 4 dessert plates. Top each with some of the yogurt. Divide the fruit mixture evenly among the stacks. Add another baked wonton. Top with remaining yogurt. Garnish each stack with a strawberry half.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
127 calories; total fat 1g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 4mg; sodium 118mg; potassium 251mg; carbohydrates 26g; fiber 2g; sugar 14g; protein 4g; vitamin a 49IU; vitamin c 49mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 28mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 91mg; iron 1mg.
