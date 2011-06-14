LIVE

Mint Chocolate Chip Cake

Rating: 4 stars
No time to bake? This festive and refreshing Mint Chocolate Chip Cake dessert features mint ice cream in a cookie crust. It's remarkably easy and great for entertaining.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
chill:
1 hr
freeze:
8 hrs
stand:
10 mins
total:
9 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine melted butter and sugar. Stir in crushed chocolate wafers; toss to mix well. Press mixture evenly on the bottom and 1 inch up the sides of a 8-inch springform pan. Or press evenly onto bottom and sides of a 9-inch pie plate. Chill for 1 hour.

  • In a large chilled bowl, soften ice cream by using a wooden spoon to stir and press ice cream against the side of the bowl. Stir until soft but not melted. Stir in 1/2 cup of the peppermint sticks and 1/2 cup of the chocolate mint candies. Quickly spoon softened ice cream into the pan or pie plate. Cover and freeze for 1 hour or more.

  • Sprinkle top with remaining peppermint sticks and mint candies. Cover and freeze for several hours or overnight until firm.

  • To serve, remove dessert from freezer. Let stand 10 to 15 minutes before serving. Makes 10 servings.

Tips

Prepare as directed. Transfer to an airtight container; cover. Freeze up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
393 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 33mg; saturated fat 13g; carbohydrates 51g; insoluble fiber 1g; protein 4g; sodium 175mg.
