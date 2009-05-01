Strawberry Meringue Pie
The berries practically tumble out of this sweet, lemony meringue dessert. Fresh mint adds a colorful touch to the pie recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Let unbaked crust stand at room temperature according to package directions. Heat oven to 450 degrees F. Unroll and line 9-inch pie plate with crust; flute edge, if desired. Prick bottom and sides of crust with fork. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven; cool on rack. Reduce oven temperature to 300 degrees F.Advertisement
-
Meanwhile, for meringue layer, in large mixing bowl let egg whites stand at room temperature 30 minutes. Add vanilla and cream of tartar. Beat on medium until soft peaks form. Gradually add sugar. Beat on high until stiff peaks form and sugar is almost dissolved. Spread in baked piecrust, building up meringue along edges. Bake 35 minutes. Cool on rack. Meringue will fall slightly.
-
In large bowl microcook lemon curd on 50 percent power (medium) 15 to 20 seconds. Spread 4 tablespoons warm curd on meringue. Add berries to remaining lemon curd; lightly stir to coat. Spoon into pie shell. Refrigerate 30 to 60 minutes. To serve, top with fresh mint. Cut with serrated knife. Makes 8 servings.