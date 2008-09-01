Rosemary Apple Pie

Rating: 4.37 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 19 Ratings

Whether making your first pie or a seasoned pro, try this recipe. The exotic mix of apple and rosemary flavors make it deliciously delectable.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
stand:
30 mins
bake:
55 mins to 1 hr at 375°
cook:
8 mins
microwave:
2 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Rosemary Apple Pie

Ingredients

Directions

  • For rosemary syrup, in small microwave-safe bowl combine 1/4 cup granulated sugar, the water, and 2 sprigs rosemary. Microcook, uncovered, on 100% power (high) for 2 minutes. Let stand 30 minutes; remove rosemary sprigs and discard.

  • In small bowl combine brown sugar, flour, salt and 1 teaspoon finely snipped rosemary; set aside. In very large bowl toss apples with lemon juice. Add brown sugar mixture; toss to coat. Add whipping cream, vanilla, and rosemary syrup.

  • In large skillet melt butter over medium heat; add apple mixture. Cook over medium heat for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. On lightly floured surface, slightly flatten one Rosemary Pastry ball. Roll it from center to edges into a circle 12 inches in diameter. Wrap pastry circle around the rolling pin. Unroll pastry into a 9-inch pie pan or plate. Trim pastry even with rim of pie pan; spoon in apple mixture.

  • Roll remaining ball of pastry into a circle 12 inches in diameter. Cut large slits in pastry. Place pastry circle on apple filling; trim to 1/2 inch beyond edge of pan. Fold top pastry under bottom pastry. Crimp edge as desired. Brush with egg white and sprinkle with 2 teaspoons sugar. To prevent overbrowning, cover edge of pie with foil. Place on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake 35 minutes. Remove foil. Bake 20 to 25 minutes more or until fruit is tender and filling is bubbly. Cool on wire rack; serve slightly warm. Makes 10 servings.

Make-Ahead Tip:

Bake and cool the pie, then refrigerate for up to 24 hours. Or to freeze an unbaked pie, treat apples with an ascorbic-acid color keeper. Assemble the pie in a metal or freezer-to-oven pie plate, then place it in a labeled freezer bag. Freeze for up to 4 months.

Nutrition Facts (Rosemary Apple Pie)

Per Serving:
487 calories; total fat 26g; saturated fat 9g; cholesterol 39mg; sodium 336mg; carbohydrates 57g; fiber 2g; protein 5g; vitamin a 243IU; vitamin c 4mg; calcium 30mg; iron 2mg.

Rosemary Pastry

Ingredients

Directions

Rosemary Pastry:

  • In a food processor combine all-purpose flour, salt, sugar and fresh rosemary leaves. Add shortening. Pulse until mixture resembles cornmeal. In a small bowl combin ice water, egg yolk, and vinegar. Add liquid mixture, 1 tablespoon at a time, to flour mixture and pulse until a soft dough forms. Divide in half; form into balls. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill 30 minutes.

Reviews

