Peppermint-Fudge Pie

Rating: 4.33 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 9 Ratings

With its rich chocolate sauce, peppermint ice cream, and meringue topping, this pie is the ultimate dessert indulgence.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

prep:
50 mins
freeze:
2 hrs plus 6 hours
bake:
10 mins to 12 mins 375/475°F
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Peppermint-Fudge Pie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare Chocolate Crumb Crust. For fudge sauce: In a small saucepan, combine the 1 cup sugar, the evaporated milk, butter, and chocolate. Cook and stir over medium heat until bubbly; reduce heat. Boil gently for 4 to 5 minutes or until mixture is thickened and reduced to 1-1/2 cups, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla. If necessary, beat until smooth with wire whisk or rotary beater. Set aside to cool completely.

    Advertisement

  • In a chilled bowl, stir 1 pint of the peppermint ice cream until softened (photo 1). Spread over cooled Chocolate Crumb Crust. Place the cooled fudge sauce in a pastry bag fitted with a round tip about 1/4-inch in diameter.** Pipe half of the cooled fudge sauce over ice cream (photo 2). Freeze about 2 hours or until nearly firm. Repeat with the remaining peppermint ice cream and the remaining fudge sauce. Return to freezer while preparing meringue.

For meringue:

  • In a medium bowl, dissolve the 3/4 cup sugar in the boiling water. Cool to room temperature. Add the meringue powder. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed until combined; beat on high speed until stiff peaks form (tips stand straight). Using a wooden spoon, fold 3 tablespoons of the crushed candy into the meringue. Spread meringue over pie, sealing to edge. Freeze about 6 hours or until firm.

  • Preheat oven to 475°F. Bake for 3 to 4 minutes or just until meringue is light brown. Cover loosely with foil. Freeze for 6 to 24 hours before serving. Sprinkle with the remaining crushed candy before serving. Makes 12 servings.

**Test Kitchen Tip:

If you do not have a pastry bag, dollop small spoonfuls of the fudge sauce over the ice cream layer.

*Test Kitchen Tip:

Meringue powder is a mixture of pasteurized dried egg whites, sugar, and edible gums. Look for it in the baking aisle of your supermarket or at a specialty food store.

Make-Ahead Tip:

Bake and cool this pie as directed; place pie in a freezer bag. Freeze for up to 4 months.

Nutrition Facts (Peppermint-Fudge Pie)

Per Serving:
439 calories; total fat 26g; saturated fat 16g; cholesterol 77mg; sodium 142mg; carbohydrates 49g; fiber 1g; protein 4g.

Chocolate Crumb Crust

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly coat an 8-inch springform pan with cooking spray; set aside. In a medium bowl combine vanilla wafers, powdered sugar, and cocoa powder. Stir in melted butter. Press crumb mixture firmly into the bottom of the prepared pan. Bake for 7 to 8 minutes or until crust is firm. Cool in pan on a wire rack.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Reviews

9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Advertisement
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 11/11/2020