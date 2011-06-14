Old-Fashioned Apple Pie

Rating: 3.97 stars
69 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 39
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 10

There's nothing like a big slice of old-fashioned apple pie for dessert. Our tried-and-true Better Homes and Gardens apple pie recipe is filled with pleasantly tart apples and and warm spices for the perfect bite. Don't forget the ice cream!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Old-Fashioned Apple Pie

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl toss apples with lemon juice. Combine granulated sugar, flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. Add to apples and toss until apples are coated. Set apple mixture aside.

  • Prepare Pastry for Double-Crust Pie. Divide dough in half. Form each half into a ball. On a lightly floured surface, roll out 1 ball of dough into a 12-inch circle. Ease pastry into a 9-inch pie plate.

  • Transfer apple mixture to pastry-lined pie plate. Dot with butter or margarine. Trim pastry even with pie plate. For top crust, roll out remaining dough. Cut slits in top crust. Place top crust on the filling. Seal and flute the edge. Brush with milk, if desired.

  • To prevent overbrowning, cover the edge of the pie with foil. Bake in a 375 degree F oven for 25 minutes. Remove foil; bake for 20 to 25 minutes more or until the top is golden brown and apples are tender. Serve warm with cheddar cheese, if desired. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Make-Ahead Tip

To prepare your pie pastry in advance; roll into rounds. Stack between waxed paper on a baking sheet. Wrap, seal, label, and freeze up to 3 months. Thaw at room temperature before using. Pastry also may be refrigerated for up to three days.

Pastry for Double-Crust Pie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together all-purpose flour and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in shortening until pieces are pea size. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon cold water over part of the mixture; gently toss with a fork. Push moistened dough to the side of the bowl. Repeat, using 1 tablespoon cold water at a time, until all the dough is moistened.

Reviews (1)

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2018
This is the recipe that I have been using for most of my cooking life--and I am 68!. It is a tried and true recipe that is just delicious. I use Granny Smith Apples and sometimes add some golden raisins and a hint of lemon peel. Delicious!
