Limoncello Semifreddo with Raspberry Sauce

Meanwhile, for sauce, thaw raspberries, if frozen; do not drain. In a blender or food processor combine the 3 cups raspberries and vinegar. Cover and blend until smooth. Strain berry mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl; discard seeds. In a small saucepan combine the 1/4 cup sugar and cornstarch. Add strained berry mixture. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Transfer to a bowl. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour.