Limoncello Semifreddo with Raspberry Sauce

Rating: 4 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 11 Ratings

This refreshing Italian semifreddo recipe features limoncello, almond biscotti cookies, and a splash of balsamic vinegar (yes, really!) for an Italian dessert that tastes like it was delivered straight from the Mediterranean. Top with raspberry sauce to for a topping that looks and tastes incredible.

Ingredients

Directions

  • For custard, in a medium saucepan combine egg yolks, milk, and the 2/3 cup sugar. Cook and stir over medium heat just until mixture coats the back of a clean metal spoon. Place saucepan in a large bowl of ice water and stir frequently until mixture is cool. Stir in lemoncello and lemon peel; set aside.

  • In a large bowl beat cream with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until stiff peaks form (tips stand straight). Gently fold egg mixture into whipped cream; set aside. In a small bowl combine biscotti, almonds, and white chocolate; set aside.

  • Line a 9x5x3-inch loaf pan with plastic wrap. Spread one-third of the custard in bottom of prepared pan. Freeze for 30 minutes. Top with half of the biscotti mixture. Spread another one-third custard in pan. Freeze for 30 minutes. Top with remaining biscotti mixture. Spread remaining custard in pan. Cover and freeze for 6 to 24 hours.

  • Meanwhile, for sauce, thaw raspberries, if frozen; do not drain. In a blender or food processor combine the 3 cups raspberries and vinegar. Cover and blend until smooth. Strain berry mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl; discard seeds. In a small saucepan combine the 1/4 cup sugar and cornstarch. Add strained berry mixture. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Transfer to a bowl. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour.

  • To serve, invert loaf onto a chilled serving platter; remove plastic wrap. Cut into slices; serve on chilled dessert plates with sauce. If desired, garnish with lemon wedges and/or additional fresh raspberries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
502 calories; 31 g total fat; 15 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 11 g monounsaturated fat; 226 mg cholesterol; 82 mg sodium. 310 mg potassium; 46 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 37 g sugar; 9 g protein; 923 IU vitamin a; 10 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 24 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 162 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

