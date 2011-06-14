Lemon Curd Tassies

For crust, stir together flour, the 1/3 cup sugar, and 2 teaspoons shredded lemon peel in a medium mixing bowl. Cut in the 1/2 cup cold butter until mixture is crumbly. In a mixing bowl, combine 1 beaten egg yolk and the 2 tablespoons cold water. Gradually stir yolk mixture into flour mixture. Gently knead the dough just until a ball forms. If necessary, cover with plastic wrap; chill for 30 to 60 minutes or until easy to handle.