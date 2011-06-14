Lemon Curd Tassies
Serve these bite-sized lemon desserts at your next party where you need a sweet treat that requires zero utensils to enjoy. The only bad part about this lemon curd dessert is that once you have one, you'll be hooked!
Ingredients
Directions
Crust:
For crust, stir together flour, the 1/3 cup sugar, and 2 teaspoons shredded lemon peel in a medium mixing bowl. Cut in the 1/2 cup cold butter until mixture is crumbly. In a mixing bowl, combine 1 beaten egg yolk and the 2 tablespoons cold water. Gradually stir yolk mixture into flour mixture. Gently knead the dough just until a ball forms. If necessary, cover with plastic wrap; chill for 30 to 60 minutes or until easy to handle.Advertisement
Lemon Curd:
Meanwhile, prepare lemon curd. In a medium saucepan, stir together the 2/3 cup sugar and the cornstarch. Stir in 2 teaspoons shredded lemon peel, the lemon juice, the 1/4 cup water, and the 2 tablespoons butter. Cook and stir the mixture over medium heat, uncovered, until thickened and bubbly.
Slowly stir about half of the hot lemon mixture into the 3 beaten egg yolks. Return all of the egg mixture to the saucepan; stir to combine. Bring mixture to boiling; reduce heat. Cook and stir constantly for 2 minutes more. Transfer to a small bowl. Cover surface of lemon curd with plastic wrap; chill while pastry tassies bake.
For Tassies:
For tassies, preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Divide chilled dough into 36 pieces. Press one piece onto bottom and up sides of a 1-3/4-inch muffin cup; repeat with remaining pieces. Bake in the preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes or until golden.
Cool in pans on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove tassies from pans. Spoon a rounded teaspoon of lemon curd onto each tassie; cover with plastic wrap and chill for at least 1 hour or up to 2 hours before serving. Makes 36 tassies.
Tips
You can prepare the dough for the crusts of these elegant bites ahead of time. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and freeze for up to 1 month. Thaw the dough in the refrigerator 1 day before working with it.