Prepare Coconut-Macadamia Nut Pastry. Preheat oven to 450°F. Divide dough into eight portions. On a floured surface, use your hands to slightly flatten one portion. Roll dough from center to edge into a circle about 5 inches in diameter. Transfer dough circle to a 4-inch tart pan that has a removable bottom. Press dough into fluted side of tart pan; trim edge. Using a fork, prick bottom and side of dough. Repeat with remaining dough portions. Line each dough shell with a double thickness of foil. Place on a large baking sheet. Bake for 8 minutes. Remove foil. Bake for 4 to 5 minutes more or until pastry shells are golden. Transfer to a wire rack and cool. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F.