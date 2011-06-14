Crumb-Topped Apple Slab Pie

Rating: 5 stars I have not made this yet but I am wondering if I can make this and before baking it freeze it so that all I have to do is bake it on Thanksgiving or Christmas. As a 100% NSC Disabled Veteran and having a husband and children who are always looking for the goodies to each before the holidays that would be a great thing to make a month or two in advance and then cook it on the day of the holiday.

Rating: Unrated Love the flavors but my slices were soft and the topping was (not sure of right right to use here) more moist than I expected. I took the slices out of the oven when tender, let cool completely before covering (made Tuesday for yesterday). When we went to cut it, I discovered the apples were close to being mushy. What could I have done wrong? I guess I expected the topping to be drier, similar to a streusel one. Also, what is the reason the pan was to be lined in foil? Thank you.

Rating: Unrated My husband and I really liked this dessert, he's a big apple pie fan. I hate using the rolling pin so I just tore the dough into pieces, placed them across the prepared pan and pressed it all out. You don't need to bring the dough up over the edge of the pan. The apples I used were big so I ended up with almost 12 cups of sliced apples but it worked out perfectly, they sink down while baking. I plan to make this for work very soon and I guarantee there will be requests for the recipe. It makes a lot so there is plenty to share. Enjoy!

Advertisement

Rating: Unrated Simple and delicious. Big hit at the family gathering.

Rating: Unrated I haven't tried this yet, but I will. It looks like a great recipe. But as an experienced cook, i would suggest that when making the crumb topping, cut the butter into everything except the oats, and then stir in the oats. It's much easier that way!

Rating: Unrated CANT WAIT TO TRY THIS RECIPE. WATCHED THE VIDEO 4 TIMES BECAUSE OF THE MUSIC LOVED THAT.WOULS BAKE FULL TIME IF THE RECIPES CAME WITH MY ERA MUSIC INCLUDED.

Advertisement

Rating: Unrated LOVED THE RECIPE AND THE MUSIC WAS A GREAT SURPRIZE..WATCHED THRE VIDEO 4 TIMES , 3 FOR THE MUSIC.