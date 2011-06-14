Crumb-Topped Apple Slab Pie

What's better than a homemade apple pie recipe? More apple pie! With warmly-spiced apple pie filling underneath a buttery oat topping, this terrific potluck dessert makes a whopping 25 servings.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with 18-inch-wide foil, extending the foil up over the edges of the pan; set aside. For dough: In a large bowl, stir together the 2-1/4 cups flour and the salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the cold water over part of the flour mixture; gently toss with a fork. Push moistened dough to side of bowl. Repeat, using 1 tablespoon cold water at a time, until all of the flour mixture is moistened. Using your fingers, gently knead the dough just until a ball forms.

  • Preheat oven to 375F. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 19x13-inch rectangle. Wrap it around the rolling pin; unroll it into the prepared baking pan. Ease dough into the pan and up the sides, being careful not to stretch it. Trim dough to 1/2 inch beyond edge of pan. Fold dough edge over and flute as desired.

  • In an extra-large bowl, combine sugar, the 1/3 cup flour, and the cinnamon; add apples. Toss lightly until apples are coated. Spoon apple mixture into dough-lined pan; spread evenly. Sprinkle with Crumb Topping (pan will be full).

  • Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until apples are tender. If necessary to prevent overbrowning, cover top with foil for the last 5 to 10 minutes of baking. Cool slightly in pan on a wire rack.

  • Serve warm or cool completely. Cut into rectangles. Makes 25 servings.

To Bake Ahead:

Bake and cool as directed. Cover and let stand at room temperature for up to 24 hours; or chill for up to 3 days. Return to room temperature before serving.

Blogger Variation by Robyn Stone of Add A Pinch

For Robyn's version of this Dutch apple pie, substitute 1/2 cup packed brown sugar for the 2/3 cup granulated sugar that is combined with the sliced apples. When the easy apple pie filling is placed in the crust, drizzle with 1/2 cup homemade caramel sauce or purchased caramel ice cream topping. For the crumble topping, substitute 1 cup pretzel pieces for the oats.

Nutrition Facts (Crumb-Topped Apple Slab Pie)

Per Serving:
239 calories; total fat 11g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 111mg; potassium 90mg; carbohydrates 40g; fiber 1g; protein 2g; vitamin a 194IU; vitamin c 2mg.

Crumb Topping

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, stir together quick-cooking rolled oats, packed brown sugar, and all-purpose flour. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until topping mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in chopped pecans.

Caramel Sauce

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium heavy saucepan combine brown sugar and cornstarch. Stir in half-and-half, the water, and corn syrup. Cook and stir over medium heat until bubbly (mixture might look curdled). Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. Stir in butter and vanilla. Serve warm.

Reviews (8)

231 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 129
  • 4 star values: 26
  • 3 star values: 34
  • 2 star values: 24
  • 1 star values: 18
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2017
I have not made this yet but I am wondering if I can make this and before baking it freeze it so that all I have to do is bake it on Thanksgiving or Christmas. As a 100% NSC Disabled Veteran and having a husband and children who are always looking for the goodies to each before the holidays that would be a great thing to make a month or two in advance and then cook it on the day of the holiday.
Anonymous
Rating: Unrated
11/23/2018
Love the flavors but my slices were soft and the topping was (not sure of right right to use here) more moist than I expected. I took the slices out of the oven when tender, let cool completely before covering (made Tuesday for yesterday). When we went to cut it, I discovered the apples were close to being mushy. What could I have done wrong? I guess I expected the topping to be drier, similar to a streusel one. Also, what is the reason the pan was to be lined in foil? Thank you.
Kelly Mannella
Rating: Unrated
09/16/2013
My husband and I really liked this dessert, he's a big apple pie fan. I hate using the rolling pin so I just tore the dough into pieces, placed them across the prepared pan and pressed it all out. You don't need to bring the dough up over the edge of the pan. The apples I used were big so I ended up with almost 12 cups of sliced apples but it worked out perfectly, they sink down while baking. I plan to make this for work very soon and I guarantee there will be requests for the recipe. It makes a lot so there is plenty to share. Enjoy!
Mary McKnight
Rating: Unrated
11/28/2013
Simple and delicious. Big hit at the family gathering.
Janet Buckingham
Rating: Unrated
11/15/2016
I haven't tried this yet, but I will. It looks like a great recipe. But as an experienced cook, i would suggest that when making the crumb topping, cut the butter into everything except the oats, and then stir in the oats. It's much easier that way!
Diana Mcmullan
Rating: Unrated
11/07/2016
CANT WAIT TO TRY THIS RECIPE. WATCHED THE VIDEO 4 TIMES BECAUSE OF THE MUSIC LOVED THAT.WOULS BAKE FULL TIME IF THE RECIPES CAME WITH MY ERA MUSIC INCLUDED.
Diana Mcmullan
Rating: Unrated
11/07/2016
LOVED THE RECIPE AND THE MUSIC WAS A GREAT SURPRIZE..WATCHED THRE VIDEO 4 TIMES , 3 FOR THE MUSIC.
Rebecca Chavez
Rating: Unrated
11/29/2013
We loved it . I did use some apples but then I added some cranberries and blue berries. I used a 9 X 13 PAN. It took the same amount of time to cook.
