Coconut-Chocolate Pecan Pie

Can't decide between pecan pie and chocolate pie recipes? No need to choose just one. This Coconut-Chocolate Pecan Pie offers both (plus a bonus coconut dessert recipe touch) in one delicious package.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Andy Lyons

prep:
35 mins
bake:
50 mins at 350°
Servings:
8
Max Servings:
10
Coconut-Chocolate Pecan Pie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare Pastry for Single-Crust Pie. To transfer pastry, wrap it around the rolling pin. Unroll pastry into a 9-inch pie plate. Ease pastry into pie plate without stretching. Trim pastry to 1/2 inch beyond edge of pie plate. Fold under extra pastry. Crimp edge. (Do not prick.) Set aside.

  • For filling: In a medium bowl, combine eggs, corn syrup, brown sugar, butter, vanilla, and salt.

  • In pastry shell, layer semisweet chocolate pieces, 1 cup coconut and pecan pieces. Pour egg mixture over all, spreading evenly. To prevent overbrowning, cover edge of pastry shell with foil.

  • Bake in a 350 degree oven for 30 minutes. Remove foil; bake for 20 to 25 minutes more or till set. Cool completely on a wire rack. Cover and store in refrigerator within 2 hours. If you like, serve with whipped cream and sprinkle with toasted coconut. Makes 8 to 10 servings.

Nutrition Facts (Coconut-Chocolate Pecan Pie)

Per Serving:
697 calories; total fat 39g; saturated fat 17g; polyunsaturated fat 6g; monounsaturated fat 13g; cholesterol 99mg; sodium 309mg; potassium 263mg; carbohydrates 86g; fiber 4g; sugar 48g; protein 8g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 340IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 52mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 50mg; iron 2mg.

Pastry for Single-Crust Pie

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a bowl stir together flour and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in shortening until pieces are pea-size. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of water at a time over the flour mixture, tossing with a fork until all of the dough is moistened. Form dough into a ball.

Reviews

