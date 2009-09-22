Chocolate, Hazelnut, and Caramel Thumbprint Cookies

In a small bowl combine flour and cocoa powder; set aside. In a medium bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar and salt; beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat in egg yolk, milk, and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour mixture as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour mixture. Cover; chill for 1 hour.