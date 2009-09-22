Chocolate, Hazelnut, and Caramel Thumbprint Cookies

These little cookies combine a fabulous French flavor trio -- chocolate, caramel, and hazelnuts -- into one-bite wonders. To remove skins from hazelnuts, place the nuts on a sheet pan in a 350 degrees oven for about 6 minutes. Then put the nuts between the folds of a terry cloth kitchen towel and rub vigorously.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine flour and cocoa powder; set aside. In a medium bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar and salt; beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat in egg yolk, milk, and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour mixture as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour mixture. Cover; chill for 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease two cookie sheets; set aside. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place the 1 cup hazelnuts on a sheet of waxed paper. Dip balls in egg white and roll in hazelnuts. Place 1 inch apart on prepared cookie sheets. Using your thumb, make an indentation in the center of each cookie. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are firm.

  • Meanwhile, for filling, in a small saucepan cook caramels and cream over low heat until caramels are melted and the mixture is smooth, stirring frequently.

  • Immediately after removing cookies from the oven, use the rounded side of a 1-teaspoon measuring spoon to press down the center of each cookie. Transfer to wire racks; cool. Spoon about 1 teaspoon filling into the center of each cookie.

  • In a small microwave-safe bowl combine chocolate pieces and shortening. Microwave on 100 percent power (high) for 30 to 45 seconds or until softened; stir until smooth. Place a small mound of chocolate on top of each cookie. Top with a whole hazelnut. Let stand until chocolate is set.

To Store:

Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature or in refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
115 calories; 7 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 14 mg cholesterol; 51 mg sodium. 68 mg potassium; 12 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 97 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

Emilia Soroko
Rating: Unrated
12/01/2013
Made these last year with walnuts instead of hazel nuts. They were delicious. Plan on making them again this year. .
limosD
Rating: Unrated
12/20/2013
can i put them in the freezer instead of the fridge to speed up the time?
