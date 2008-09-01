Buttermilk Pie

Rating: 3.86 stars
37 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 4
  • 37 Ratings

Return to your childhood with this custard recipe that's just like Grandma used to make.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Buttermilk Pie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Prepare pastry and line 9-inch pie plate. Line pastry with double thickness of foil. Bake 8 minutes. Remove foil. Bake 4 to 6 minutes more or until crust is lightly browned; cool. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F.

  • In saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat. Stir in sugar and flour. Remove from heat; set aside. In mixing bowl beat eggs with electric mixer on medium speed just until fluffy (about 1 minute). Stir in buttermilk and vanilla. Gradually whisk buttermilk mixture into butter mixture until smooth. Pour into prebaked crust.

  • Place pie on oven rack; carefully tent whole pie with foil. Bake 50 to 55 minutes or until center is set when gently shaken. Cool on wire rack for 1 hour. Cover; refrigerate at least 4 hours before serving. Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition Facts (Buttermilk Pie)

Per Serving:
394 calories; 22 g total fat; 10 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 111 mg cholesterol; 214 mg sodium. 100 mg potassium; 44 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 27 g sugar; 6 g protein; 437 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 52 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Pastry for Single-Crust Pie

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl stir together flour and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in shortening and butter until pea size. Sprinkle 1 Tbsp. ice water over part of the flour mixture; toss with a fork. Push moistened pastry to side of bowl. Repeat moistening flour mixture, adding water, 1 Tbsp water at a time, until mixture begins to come together. Gather pastry into a ball, kneading gently until it comes together.

Reviews

