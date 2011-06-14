Bourbon-Chocolate Tipsy Cake
What makes this chocolate cake recipe tipsy? Plenty of bourbon in the batter, plus we call for brushing on a bit more after the cake cools. To finish the bourbon-chocolate cake, drizzle with a spiked caramel sauce.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Credit: Kritsada Panichgul
Ingredients
Directions
Blogger Variation by Amanda Rettke of I Am Baker Blog
For Amanda's version, divide the batter equally among three 8-inch round cake pans. Bake in a 325°F oven for 32 to 36 minutes. Do not brush baked cake with bourbon. Make Chocolate-Sour Cream Frosting and spread one cup between each layer. Top cake with Hard Sauce, substituting 3 tablespoons milk and 1 tablespoon bourbon in place of the 1/4 cup rum, brandy or milk.