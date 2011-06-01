Blueberry Ice Cream Pie
From the crust up, this amazing blueberry pie is like nothing you've tasted before. Sweet almonds, tangy creme fraiche, and bright lemon zest all lend their signature notes.
I made this for Mother's Day and it got rave reviews. It is tedious, but really, really good. Because I like the flavor of lemon and blueberries, I used lemon cream cookies and ground those for a cookie base instead of what was in this recipe. As for how much vanilla ice cream, I used a standard sized container. I also used a large removable bottom tart pan I had because it was higher than a pie plate.Read More
The ice cream measure is incomplete. Is that a quart?Read More
Attempting to make for tomorrow - however, I can't tell how much ice cream to use. The ingredients list states "1 homemade or purchased vanilla ice cream". Is that 1 pint?Read More