Banana Butterscotch Cream Pie

In a very large bowl combine flour, sugar, salt,* and baking powder. With a pastry blender cut in butter leaving chunks the size of peas. Combine water, sour cream, and vinegar. Add liquid all at once to the flour mixture. Quickly stir to distribute; do not overmix. The dough should be slightly crumbly. Let rest in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight. The finished dough should break, not stretch. Divide into three portions; shape into disks. Use at once or wrap and refrigerate up to 3 days. Or freeze up to 1 month. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator if frozen.