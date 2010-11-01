Banana Butterscotch Cream Pie

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
40 mins
chill:
4 hrs to 1 day
freeze:
10 mins
bake:
45 mins at 375°
Servings:
10
Banana Butterscotch Cream Pie

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Roll out pastry portion on a floured surface to a circle about 12-inches in diameter*. Transfer pastry to a 9-inch pie tin or plate without stretching. Trim pastry to 1/2 inch beyond edge of pie plate. Fold under extra pastry. Crimp edge as desired. Prick bottom and sides of pastry with a fork. Place in freezer for 10 minutes. Line pastry with an 8-3/4-inch foil pie pan**; fill with dried beans or pie weights. Place on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake for 30 minutes. Carefully remove foil pie tin. Bake 15 minutes more. Cool on a wire rack. (Or bake refrigerated piecrust according to package directions.)

  • Combine gelatin and cold water in a 6-ounce custard cup; set aside to soften.

  • In a small saucepan combine butter and 1 cup brown sugar; cook and stir over medium heat until it has changed to a slightly dark brown color and smells almost burnt (about 10 to 12 minutes). Immediately add whipping cream (mixture may sputter). Remove from heat and set aside.

  • In another saucepan heat milk just until bubbly on edges; remove from heat.

  • In a bowl combine remaining 1/2 cup brown sugar, cornstarch, flour and salt. Whisk in egg yolks, egg and vanilla. Whisk until fluffy (about 1 minute). Gradually stir hot milk into egg mixture. Add brown sugar mixture. Return mixture to saucepan; cook and stir over medium heat until thick and bubbly (about 15 minutes). Remove from heat; stir in softened gelatin.

  • Peel bananas and slice 1/2 inch thick; fold into custard mixture. Pour into baked pie crust. Take a piece of plastic wrap and cover directly the top of pie. Cool slightly. Chill 4 to 24 hours.

  • Remove plastic wrap. Place melted chocolates into two small self-sealing plastic bags. Snip a corner of each bag and drizzle chocolates atop pie. Serve within 2 days.

*

Be sure to patch any cracks that develop during rolling.

**

Trim top rim of foil pie pan at about 2 inch intervals; fold upwards.

Nutrition Facts (Banana Butterscotch Cream Pie)

Per Serving:
572 calories; total fat 31g; saturated fat 19g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 9g; cholesterol 163mg; sodium 139mg; potassium 370mg; carbohydrates 68g; fiber 2g; sugar 46g; protein 6g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 972IU; vitamin c 4mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 52mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 121mg; iron 2mg.

Alans Pie Pastry

  • In a very large bowl combine flour, sugar, salt,* and baking powder. With a pastry blender cut in butter leaving chunks the size of peas. Combine water, sour cream, and vinegar. Add liquid all at once to the flour mixture. Quickly stir to distribute; do not overmix. The dough should be slightly crumbly. Let rest in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight. The finished dough should break, not stretch. Divide into three portions; shape into disks. Use at once or wrap and refrigerate up to 3 days. Or freeze up to 1 month. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator if frozen.

