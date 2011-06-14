Best Ever Dill Pickles
Use this easy dill pickle recipe to transform ordinary cucumbers into the star of your sandwich. In just four steps, you'll have canned dill pickles in pint jars. We have variations to change up the flavor (including refrigerator dill pickles), too! Choose pickling cucumbers that are firm and bright-colored with no soft spots.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Hot Garlic Pickles
Prepare as directed, except substitute cider vinegar for the white vinegar and add 1 to 2 hot Thai red chile pepper(s) and 2 cloves of garlic (cut in half) to each jar when packing cucumbers. (You will need 6 to 12 hot red Thai chile peppers and 12 cloves of garlic.)
Sweet Dill Pickles
Prepare as above except increase sugar to 3 cups.
Crunchy Dill and Onion Chips
Use 12 cups sliced cucumbers and 2 cups thinly sliced onions. In a large bowl gently toss the cucumbers, onions, and pickling salt. Transfer to colander set in extra-large bowl, layering with ice, and finishing with a layer of ice. Weight with heavy plate. Chill overnight, up to 24 hours. After cucumbers have chilled, remove any unmelted ice and discard any liquid in bowl. Pack cucumbers and onions in jars as directed in step 2. Proceed as directed. Makes 5 pints.
Refrigerator Pickles
Prepare as directed through step 3, except add 1 or 2 sprigs fresh dill to each jar. Store pickles in the refrigerator up to 1 month.