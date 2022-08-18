Pickled Sriracha Corn Relish

In a large bowl combine corn kernels, onion, red bell pepper, and carrot. In a small, nonreactive saucepan combine cider vinegar, water, sriracha, sugar, and salt. Bring to boiling, stirring to dissolve sugar. Pack vegetables into six hot, clean half-pint jars. Pour hot vinegar mixture over vegetables in jars. Cover and let cool to room temperature. Seal and label jars. Refrigerate 1 day before serving. Makes 6 half-pints.

To Can

Prepare as directed through Step 2. Pack vegetables into six hot, clean half-pint jars, leaving 1/2-inch headspace. Pour hot vinegar mixture into jars, maintaining 1/2-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims; adjust lids and screw bands. Process filled jars in a boiling-water canner 10 minutes (start timing when water returns to boiling). Remove jars from canner; cool on wire racks. Store jars without screw bands in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight for up to a year.

Try It With

Steak: Spoon over cumin-rubbed grilled ribeyes. Pork: Top shredded pork tenderloin and lettuce in a tortilla. Burgers: Serve on beef or turkey burgers.