Pickled Sriracha Corn Relish

Bring some heat to your plate! By adding sriracha to the pot with sweet fresh corn, you'll achieve a delicious corn relish to enjoy any time of the year. Enjoy on tacos, burgers, or right out of the canning jar.

By
David Bonom, CCP
David Bonom is highly regarded for his knowledge and expertise as a food professional, sharing his knowledge through the many recipes he has created as well as articles he has written. David has been a chef, food writer, recipe developer, public speaker, and culinary educator for 25+ years. David received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from the New York Institute of Technology where he studied television and film production. He is a Certified Culinary Professional (CCP) which he earned through the International Association of Culinary Professionals.

Updated on August 25, 2022
Photo: Brie Passano
Hands On Time:
25 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
6 half-pints
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 3 cup fresh corn kernels (from 6 ears)

  • 1 cup chopped sweet onion

  • 1 cup chopped red bell pepper

  • ½ cup sliced carrot

  • 1 cup cider vinegar

  • 1 cup water

  • 2 tablespoon sriracha sauce or gochujang (Korean hot pepper paste)

  • 1 - 2 tablespoon sugar

  • 1 tablespoon salt

Directions

  1. In a large bowl combine corn kernels, onion, red bell pepper, and carrot.

  2. In a small, nonreactive saucepan combine cider vinegar, water, sriracha, sugar, and salt. Bring to boiling, stirring to dissolve sugar.

  3. Pack vegetables into six hot, clean half-pint jars. Pour hot vinegar mixture over vegetables in jars. Cover and let cool to room temperature. Seal and label jars. Refrigerate 1 day before serving. Makes 6 half-pints.

To Can

Prepare as directed through Step 2. Pack vegetables into six hot, clean half-pint jars, leaving 1/2-inch headspace. Pour hot vinegar mixture into jars, maintaining 1/2-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims; adjust lids and screw bands. Process filled jars in a boiling-water canner 10 minutes (start timing when water returns to boiling). Remove jars from canner; cool on wire racks. Store jars without screw bands in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight for up to a year.

Try It With

Steak: Spoon over cumin-rubbed grilled ribeyes. Pork: Top shredded pork tenderloin and lettuce in a tortilla. Burgers: Serve on beef or turkey burgers.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

23 Calories
5g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 24
Calories 23
% Daily Value *
Sodium 45mg 2%
Total Carbohydrate 5g 2%
Total Sugars 2g
Protein 1g
Vitamin C 10mg 50%
Calcium 3mg 0%
Iron 0.2mg 1%
Potassium 85mg 2%
Folate, total 12.8mcg

*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

