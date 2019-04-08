Pickled Cucamelons
Cucamelons (aka Mexican sour gherkins) are tiny cucumbers with thin skins. They have a slight tang and make delicious pickles. But you can use any pickling cucumber in this recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
In a clean pint canning jar combine cucamelons, dill seeds, and celery seeds.
In a small saucepan combine vinegar, 1/3 cup water, the sugar, and 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to boiling, stirring to dissolve sugar. Pour over cucamelon mixture, leaving 1/4-inch headspace. Seal. Let cool. Chill at least 24 hours and up to 2 weeks. Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
15 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 55 mg sodium. 89 mg potassium; 4 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 19 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 7 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 3 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;