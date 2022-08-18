Pickled Carrots with Coriander and Chiles

In a small, nonreactive saucepan combine the first six ingredients (through peppercorns); bring to boiling. Pack carrot sticks upright in four hot, clean wide-mouth pint canning jars, adding 1 clove garlic and several jalapeño slices to each jar. Pour vinegar mixture over carrots. Cover and let cool to room temperature. Seal and label jars. Refrigerate for 1 day before serving. Store in the refrigerator up to 1 month. Makes 4 pints.

To Can

Prepare as directed through Step 2. Pour hot vinegar mixture over carrot mixture in jars, leaving a 1/2-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims; adjust lids and bands. Process in a boiling-water canner 10 minutes (start timing when water returns to boiling). Remove jars from canner; cool on wire racks. Store jars without bands in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight for up to 1 year.

*

For spicier pickled carrots use serrano, cayenne, or habanero chiles.