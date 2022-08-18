Recipes and Cooking Pickled Carrots with Coriander and Chiles This delicious recipe for pickled carrots will make a great addition to any cookout. By Laraine Perri Laraine Perri Laraine Perri is a freelance editor and food writer based in New York City. Her experience covering food and parenting topics, as well as developing recipes, has helped her build a career among national publications like Better Homes & Gardens and Prevention magazine.Laraine's approach to food is simple: easy, delicious, veggie-filled dishes that your family will enjoy, including the little ones. As a mother, Laraine also understands that nutritious food and quick clean-ups can go hand by hand with some creativity. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Updated on August 25, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Blaine Moats Hands On Time: 20 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 60 Yield: 4 pints Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 cup water 1 ⅔ cup white vinegar 2 tablespoon kosher salt 4 teaspoon sugar 4 teaspoon coriander seeds 2 teaspoon whole black peppercorns 2 pound carrots, peeled and cut in 4x1/2-inch sticks 2 cloves garlic, halved 2 fresh red or green jalapeño peppers, sliced* (tip, p. xx) Directions In a small, nonreactive saucepan combine the first six ingredients (through peppercorns); bring to boiling. Pack carrot sticks upright in four hot, clean wide-mouth pint canning jars, adding 1 clove garlic and several jalapeño slices to each jar. Pour vinegar mixture over carrots. Cover and let cool to room temperature. Seal and label jars. Refrigerate for 1 day before serving. Store in the refrigerator up to 1 month. Makes 4 pints. To Can Prepare as directed through Step 2. Pour hot vinegar mixture over carrot mixture in jars, leaving a 1/2-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims; adjust lids and bands. Process in a boiling-water canner 10 minutes (start timing when water returns to boiling). Remove jars from canner; cool on wire racks. Store jars without bands in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight for up to 1 year. * For spicier pickled carrots use serrano, cayenne, or habanero chiles. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 6 Calories 1g Carbs Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 60 Calories 6 % Daily Value * Sodium 23mg 1% Total Carbohydrate 1g 0% Total Sugars 1g Vitamin C 1.3mg 7% Calcium 5mg 0% Potassium 44mg 1% Folate, total 2.7mcg *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.