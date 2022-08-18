Pickled Carrots with Coriander and Chiles

This delicious recipe for pickled carrots will make a great addition to any cookout.

Updated on August 25, 2022
Pickled Carrots with Coriander and Chiles
Photo: Blaine Moats
Hands On Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
4 pints
Ingredients

  • 2 cup water

  • 1 ⅔ cup white vinegar

  • 2 tablespoon kosher salt

  • 4 teaspoon sugar

  • 4 teaspoon coriander seeds

  • 2 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

  • 2 pound carrots, peeled and cut in 4x1/2-inch sticks

  • 2 cloves garlic, halved

  • 2 fresh red or green jalapeño peppers, sliced* (tip, p. xx)

Directions

  1. In a small, nonreactive saucepan combine the first six ingredients (through peppercorns); bring to boiling.

  2. Pack carrot sticks upright in four hot, clean wide-mouth pint canning jars, adding 1 clove garlic and several jalapeño slices to each jar.

  3. Pour vinegar mixture over carrots. Cover and let cool to room temperature. Seal and label jars. Refrigerate for 1 day before serving. Store in the refrigerator up to 1 month. Makes 4 pints.

To Can

Prepare as directed through Step 2. Pour hot vinegar mixture over carrot mixture in jars, leaving a 1/2-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims; adjust lids and bands. Process in a boiling-water canner 10 minutes (start timing when water returns to boiling). Remove jars from canner; cool on wire racks. Store jars without bands in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight for up to 1 year.

*

For spicier pickled carrots use serrano, cayenne, or habanero chiles.

