Pick-Me-Up Energy Bars
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 13x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over edges of pan. Lightly coat foil with cooking spray; set pan aside. In a small bowl combine brown sugar, orange peel, orange juice, and lemon juice. Stir in dates.Advertisement
In a large mixing bowl stir together all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, apple pie spice, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. In a small bowl combine egg, maple syrup, and melted butter. Add egg mixture to flour mixture. Beat with an electric mixer on low to medium speed until combined, scraping sides of bowl frequently (mixture will be crumbly). Add date mixture; beat until combined. Using moistened hands, spread dough evenly in the prepared baking pan.
Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until top is lightly browned and a wooden toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Cut into bars.
Tips
Wrap any leftover bars individually in plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months. Thaw before eating.