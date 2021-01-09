Pesto Pasta with Charred Radicchio
No basil? No problem. You probably have everything you need for homemade pesto using Sheela's any-herb recipe for this pasta dinner.
Any Herb Pesto
Place 2 crushed garlic cloves and 1/4 cup toasted nuts or seeds (such as pine nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds, pepitas, and/or sesame seeds) into bowl of a food processor and pulse a few times until roughly chopped. Add 2 cups packed tender herb leaves or greens and 1 ice cube - to shock the herbs and prevent browning - and pulse until roughly chopped. Add 1/3 cup olive oil, 1/4 cup packed finely grated hard cheese (such as Parmesan, Pecorino, and/or Asiago), 1/2 tsp. fresh lemon juice, and a big pinch kosher salt. Process until the mixture comes together. Taste and season. Use immediately or refrigerate for up to 1 week.