Pesto Pasta with Charred Radicchio

No basil? No problem. You probably have everything you need for homemade pesto using Sheela's any-herb recipe for this pasta dinner.

By Sheela Prakash
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

25 mins
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place a rack in top third of oven and preheat broiler. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook according to package instructions until al dente.

  • Place radicchio on a rimmed sheet pan. Drizzle with 1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil, season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, and toss. Spread into a single layer and broil until radicchio just begins to wilt and edges are lightly charred, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Reserve 1/4 cup of the pasta water, then drain pasta. Return pasta to pot. Add pesto and toss to combine. If needed, add reserved pasta water, a spoonful at a time, to loosen sauce so pasta is evenly coated. (You may not use all the pasta water.) Add radicchio, toss again, and serve garnished with grated Parmesan. Serves 4.

Any Herb Pesto

Place 2 crushed garlic cloves and 1/4 cup toasted nuts or seeds (such as pine nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds, pepitas, and/or sesame seeds) into bowl of a food processor and pulse a few times until roughly chopped. Add 2 cups packed tender herb leaves or greens and 1 ice cube - to shock the herbs and prevent browning - and pulse until roughly chopped. Add 1/3 cup olive oil, 1/4 cup packed finely grated hard cheese (such as Parmesan, Pecorino, and/or Asiago), 1/2 tsp. fresh lemon juice, and a big pinch kosher salt. Process until the mixture comes together. Taste and season. Use immediately or refrigerate for up to 1 week.

629 calories; total fat 32g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 7g; monounsaturated fat 18g; cholesterol 9mg; sodium 274mg; potassium 563mg; carbohydrates 71g; fiber 4g; sugar 3g; protein 17g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 1239IU; vitamin c 11mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 7mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 26mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 160mg; iron 4mg.
