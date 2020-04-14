Pesto Orecchiette with Spinach and Smoked Salmon

You'll never believe this fancy-looking pasta dinner cooks in the same pot AND in only 20 minutes. A fresh squeeze of lemon is the perfect finish to this easy pasta dish.

By Annie Peterson
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 3- to 4-qt. pot heat oil over medium-high. Add onion and cook 3 to 4 minutes or until softened. Stir in the next four ingredients (through salt). Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 20 minutes or until pasta is tender, stirring occasionally.

  • Remove from heat. Stir in the spinach, salmon, and pesto. Cover and let stand 5 minutes. Serve with lemon wedges.

DIY Pesto

Have fresh basil on hand? Make the pesto for this pasta yourself and it will be extra delicious. In a food processor combine 1½ cups packed fresh basil leaves, ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, ½ cup toasted pine nuts, ¿ cup olive oil, 2 to 4 peeled and halved garlic cloves, and ½ tsp. salt. Cover and process until nearly smooth, adding additional oil (about 2 Tbsp.) to reach desired consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
230 calories; 8 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 546 mg sodium. 132 mg potassium; 32 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 10 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1841 IU vitamin a; 20 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 40 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 48 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

