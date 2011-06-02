Pesto Chicken Sandwiches

Rating: 2.0 stars

This seemed promising but was so, so bland. I made this using fire roasted diced tomatoes instead of plain and bought smaller cibatta buns to serve it on instead of a loaf as I was planning to use this recipe for meal prep. The sandwich I made ended up really soggy and hard to eat. The only reason I'm not giving it one star because it's edible. I will likely separate out the chicken and try to make that into a meal. Very disappointing.