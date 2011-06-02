Pesto Chicken Sandwiches

Rating: 4.06 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Dine out at home with chicken sandwiches just like those served in fancy bistros. Ciabatta bread is available at most bakeries and supermarkets.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine Italian seasoning, salt, and black pepper. Sprinkle mixture evenly over all sides of chicken; rub into chicken with your fingers. Place chicken in a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker.

  • Add onion, mushrooms, and garlic. In a bowl combine tomatoes and vinegar; pour over chicken mixture in cooker.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours or on high-heat setting for 2 to 2-1/2 hours. If using low-heat setting, turn to high-heat setting. Stir in zucchini and sweet pepper. Cover and cook on high-heat setting for 30 minutes more.

  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine mayonnaise and pesto. Spread pesto mixture evenly over cut sides of bread.

  • Transfer chicken to a cutting board. Using a slotted spoon, spoon vegetable mixture onto bread bottom. Discard cooking juices. Thinly slice chicken. Arrange chicken slices over vegetables. Add basil and bread top. Cut loaf into 6 or 8 serving-size portions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
447 calories; 16 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 7 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 50 mg cholesterol; 830 mg sodium. 593 mg potassium; 48 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 27 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1263 IU vitamin a; 45 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 12 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 177 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 111 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

susanaritchie
Rating: 2.0 stars
10/22/2019
This seemed promising but was so, so bland. I made this using fire roasted diced tomatoes instead of plain and bought smaller cibatta buns to serve it on instead of a loaf as I was planning to use this recipe for meal prep. The sandwich I made ended up really soggy and hard to eat. The only reason I'm not giving it one star because it's edible. I will likely separate out the chicken and try to make that into a meal. Very disappointing.
