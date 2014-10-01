Pesto Chicken Packets

To make clean-up a breeze, cook chicken, vegetables, and basil pesto in parchment packets. This easy dinner recipe comes together in just 30 minutes and cooks right in the microwave!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Tear off four 15x12-inch pieces of parchment paper. Halve or quarter any large mushrooms. Cut each chicken breast portion in half horizontally.

  • Place a chicken portion on half of each sheet of parchment paper. Top with mushrooms, sweet pepper, spinach, dried tomatoes, and pesto. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper. For each packet, fold parchment paper crosswise over filling. Fold and crimp edges to tightly seal in a half-moon shape.

  • Arrange packets, two at a time, on a microwave-safe plate. Microwave on 100% power (high) for 6 to 8 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink (165°F). Repeat with the remaining packets. Let stand for 3 minutes before carefully opening packets. If desired, garnish with fresh basil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; 10 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 78 mg cholesterol; 587 mg sodium. 806 mg potassium; 9 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 28 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2317 IU vitamin a; 47 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 14 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 54 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 68 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

