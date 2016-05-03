Pesto Chicken and Tomatoes

Up the ante with this pesto chicken. It's time to say no to bland grilled chicken.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine oil and garlic. Lightly brush tomatoes, then chicken with garlic oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Discard any remaining garlic oil.

  • Prepare grill for indirect heat using a drip pan. Place chicken, bone sides down, over drip pan. Grill, covered, over indirect medium heat 50 to 60 minutes or until done (170°F for breasts; at least 175°F for thighs and drumsticks). Grill tomatoes the last 6 to 8 minutes or until heated through, turning once.

  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine remaining ingredients.

  • Remove chicken and tomatoes from grill. Immediately spread chicken and cut sides of tomatoes with pesto mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
407 calories; 30 g total fat; 10 g saturated fat; 104 mg cholesterol; 252 mg sodium. 7 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 28 g protein; 875 IU vitamin a; 17 mg vitamin c; 61 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

