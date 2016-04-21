Peppery Italian Beef Sandwiches
These easy Italian beef sandwiches only require 30 minutes of prep time before going in the slow cooker.
Ingredients
Directions
-
If necessary, cut meat to fit into a 3-1/2 or 4-quart slow cooker. Sprinkle meat with garlic pepper seasoning; rub in with your fingers. In a 4-quart Dutch oven heat oil over medium heat. Cook meat in hot oil until browned on all sides.Advertisement
-
Place meat in a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker. In a medium bowl whisk together broth, salad dressing mix, and Italian seasoning. Pour over meat in cooker. Top with peppers.
-
Cover and cook on low for 10 to 12 hours or on high for 5 to 6 hours. Transfer meat to a cutting board. Shred meat using two forks. Pour cooking liquid through a strainer, reserving peppers. Skim fat from cooking liquid. Return beef and peppers to slow cooker. Add enough of the liquid to moisten meat. Tote slow cooker as directed on page xx.
-
To serve, use a slotted spoon to spoon shredded meat and peppers into buns; sprinkle with cheese.
For Easy Cleanup:
Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.