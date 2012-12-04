Peppermint Penguins
A bit of peppermint extract makes these cute penguin cookies taste perfectly appropriate as Christmas cookies, although you could enjoy them any time of year.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
To Store:
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
*Note:
Use purchased decorating icing, or in a small bowl stir together 1/2 cup powdered sugar and 1 to 3 teaspoons of water to reach piping consistency.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
240 calories; total fat 13g; saturated fat 8g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 35mg; sodium 159mg; potassium 27mg; carbohydrates 28g; fiber 1g; sugar 12g; protein 2g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 389IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 36mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 10mg; iron 1mg.