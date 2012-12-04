Peppermint Penguins

To make each penguin, shape black dough into one 1 1/4-inch ball and two 1/4-inch balls. Shape the plain dough into one 3/4-inch ball. Shape the orange dough into two 1/4-inch balls and one 1/8-inch ball. On the prepared cookie sheet, for the body, flatten the black 1 1/4-inch ball into a 1/4-inch-thick oval. For the white tummy, flatten the plain 3/4-inch ball into a 1/4-inch-thick oval. Place the plain oval on top of the black oval so that the bottoms of the ovals align. Using a knife, cut the bottom of the ovals to make a straight edge; discard cut edge. For wings, flatten the two black 1/4-inch balls to make teardrop shapes. Position the drops, round sides up, on each side at the top of white oval. For the feet, shape the two 1/4-inch orange balls into squares. Use the handle of a spoon to make small indentations in one end of each square for webbed feet. Attach squares to the bottom of the ovals. For the beak, shape the 1/8-inch orange ball into a triangle and position for a beak. Shape penguins on cookie sheets, leaving 2 inches between each penguin.