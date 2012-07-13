Peppermint Dream Cake

Top this candy cane lookalike peppermint cake recipe with a fluffy white chocolate buttercream and plenty of crushed mints for one of the most refreshing and delicious Christmas cake recipes you'll ever taste.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

stand:
30 mins
prep:
45 mins
bake:
25 mins at 350°
cool:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Max Servings:
16
Peppermint Dream Cake

Ingredients

Directions

  • Allow eggs to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, grease bottoms of two 8-inch round baking pans. Line bottoms of pans with waxed paper; grease and lightly flour pans. Set pans aside. In a small bowl stir together flour, baking powder, and salt; set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. In a medium mixing bowl beat eggs with an electric mixer on high speed about 4 minutes or until thick and lemon colored. Gradually add sugar, beating on medium speed for 4 to 5 minutes or until light and fluffy. Add flour mixture; beat on low to medium speed just until combined.

  • In a small saucepan heat and stir milk and butter over medium heat until butter melts. Add milk mixture and peppermint extract to batter, beating until combined. Divide batter in half. Pour half of the batter into one of the prepared baking pans. Stir red food coloring into the remaining batter. Pour red batter into the other baking pan.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near the centers comes out clean. Cool in pans on wire racks for 10 minutes. Remove cakes from pans. Peel off waxed paper. Cool completely on wire racks. Cut each cake layer in half horizontally.

  • To assemble, place a white cake layer on a serving plate. Spread 3/4 cup of the frosting evenly over the cake. Top with a red cake layer; spread evenly with 3/4 cup of the frosting. Top with the remaining white cake layer; spread evenly with 3/4 cup frosting. Top with the red cake layer. Spread frosting over top and sides of cake. Sprinkle white chocolate curls and coarsely chopped candy canes over top of cake. Cover and chill for up to 4 hours. Cover and store any leftover cake in the refrigerator.

Make-Ahead Tip:

Place cooled cake layers on baking sheets and freeze until firm. Transfer layers to freezer bags. Freeze up to 4 months. Thaw at room temperature before frosting.

Fluffy White Chocolate Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan heat and stir whipping cream and butter over medium heat until butter melts. Remove from heat. Add white chocolate (do not stir). Let stand for 5 minutes. Whisk mixture until smooth. Stir in peppermint extract. In a large chilled mixing bowl beat whipping cream with an electric mixer on medium speed until soft peaks form (tips curl). Fold in half of the white chocolate mixture at a time.

Reviews

Peggy
Rating: Unrated
12/06/2015
I made this cake and was somewhat disappointed.  Was expecting the cake layers to be light and fluffly - however, the cake was very dense.  The layers were so thin - looked nothing like the picture to be able to cut into four layers.  I was so disappointed the first time - I made it a second time, with same results.
Cassandra Moon Overton
Rating: Unrated
12/30/2013
Ok made this for Christmas! The cake was amazing... HOWEVER... the ICING was a disaster. Recipe doesn't say anywhere that you CANNOT USE MELTS! (the chocolate you use for cake pops etc) I bought Ghiardeli Melts (the nicest white chocoloate my grocer offers) but after I completely bombed on the icing, I did some research and the wax in the melts makes this icing go screwy. So just a word of advice. I ended up making a home-made whipped cream icing with 3 c whipping cream, 3 tbsp of sugar, 1 tsp of vanilla extract and 2 tsp of peppermint extract with the crushed peppermint candy on top. This worked out better in the end for us I think, as it wasn't as rich as I'd imagine the chocolate icing would have been. The cake was so unbelievably moist! It was a hit.
Kate Amaezechi
Rating: Unrated
01/19/2014
We had this cake and it was so incredible. Thanks to my sister for taking the time to make it.
Anonymous
Rating: Unrated
01/01/2014
Cassandra, it's 2-1/2 cups total for the frosting BUT you use the amounts separately. They list the ingredients in order of use in the recipe. 1. Heat the 1/2 c whipping cream and butter, then follow the rest of the steps up to and including the peppermint extract. 2. Whip the 2 cups whipping cream until soft peaks form and fold that in the peppermint mixture. The whipped cream gives volume and a lighter texture.
Cassandra Moon Overton
Rating: Unrated
12/17/2013
So is it 2 cups, 1/2 cup or 2.5 cups whipping cream for the frosting?! The recipe is not clear, it calls for 2 cups as the first ingredient then 1/2 cup as the last. So which is it?
Sarah Jones
Rating: Unrated
03/28/2013
I MADE THIS CAKE AND IT WAS AMAZING!
