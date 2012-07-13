Peppermint Dream Cake

Rating: Unrated I made this cake and was somewhat disappointed. Was expecting the cake layers to be light and fluffly - however, the cake was very dense. The layers were so thin - looked nothing like the picture to be able to cut into four layers. I was so disappointed the first time - I made it a second time, with same results.

Rating: Unrated Ok made this for Christmas! The cake was amazing... HOWEVER... the ICING was a disaster. Recipe doesn't say anywhere that you CANNOT USE MELTS! (the chocolate you use for cake pops etc) I bought Ghiardeli Melts (the nicest white chocoloate my grocer offers) but after I completely bombed on the icing, I did some research and the wax in the melts makes this icing go screwy. So just a word of advice. I ended up making a home-made whipped cream icing with 3 c whipping cream, 3 tbsp of sugar, 1 tsp of vanilla extract and 2 tsp of peppermint extract with the crushed peppermint candy on top. This worked out better in the end for us I think, as it wasn't as rich as I'd imagine the chocolate icing would have been. The cake was so unbelievably moist! It was a hit.

Rating: Unrated We had this cake and it was so incredible. Thanks to my sister for taking the time to make it.

Rating: Unrated Cassandra, it's 2-1/2 cups total for the frosting BUT you use the amounts separately. They list the ingredients in order of use in the recipe. 1. Heat the 1/2 c whipping cream and butter, then follow the rest of the steps up to and including the peppermint extract. 2. Whip the 2 cups whipping cream until soft peaks form and fold that in the peppermint mixture. The whipped cream gives volume and a lighter texture.

Rating: Unrated So is it 2 cups, 1/2 cup or 2.5 cups whipping cream for the frosting?! The recipe is not clear, it calls for 2 cups as the first ingredient then 1/2 cup as the last. So which is it?

Rating: Unrated I MADE THIS CAKE AND IT WAS AMAZING!

