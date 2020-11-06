Peppermint-Chocolate Brookies

If you haven't yet heard of brookies, prepare to meet your new favorite dessert mash-up. Part brownie, part cookie, all irresistible and mouthwatering.

By Jessica Havel
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
32 bars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • For brownie batter: In a medium saucepan heat and stir cut-up butter and chocolate over low until melted. Let cool 10 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 9-inch square baking pan with foil, extending foil over edges. Grease foil. In a small bowl combine 2/3 cup flour and 1/4 tsp. baking soda.

  • Stir 1 cup sugar into cooled chocolate mixture. Add 2 eggs, one at a time, beating with a spoon until combined. Stir in 1 tsp. vanilla. Stir in flour mixture just until combined. Spread batter in prepared pan.

  • For cookie dough: In a large bowl beat softened butter and shortening with a mixer on medium to high 30 seconds. Add remaining 1 cup sugar, the cream of tartar, remaining 1/4 tsp. baking soda, and a pinch of salt. Beat in remaining egg, remaining 1/4 tsp. vanilla, and the peppermint extract. Beat in as much of the remaining 1 cup flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour and the chopped mint candies.

  • Drop mounds of cookie dough over brownie batter. Bake about 30 minutes or until lightly browned and set. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Use foil to lift out uncut bars. Cut into bars. Makes 20 bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; total fat 14g; saturated fat 8g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 46mg; sodium 107mg; potassium 72mg; carbohydrates 32g; fiber 2g; sugar 22g; protein 3g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 170IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalentsmg; vitamin b6mg; folate 15mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 16mg; iron 1mg.

