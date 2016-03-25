Pepper Hakka Noodle Bowl

This spicy noodle bowl gets heat from sambal oelek chili paste.

By David Joachim
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
5 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • In large saucepan cook noodles in lightly salted water 3 minutes for Chinese noodles or 7 minutes for linguine; drain. Meanwhile, in small bowl combine ketchup, soy sauce, vinegar, and chili paste; set aside.

  • In wok or very large skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Add red pepper strips, garlic, and ginger. Cook and stir 3 to 4 minutes or until pepper strips are crisp-tender. Add pea pods; cook and stir 1 minute. Add noodles and sauce mixture to wok. Toss to combine; heat through. Top each serving with lime zest and additional sliced pea pods. Serve with lime wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 27g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 5g; protein 6g; vitamin a 1506IU; vitamin c 66.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.9mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 29.8mcg; sodium 832mg; potassium 224mg; calcium 23.5mg; iron 0.9mg.
