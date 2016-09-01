Pepper-Crusted Salmon with Yogurt-Lime Sauce
The tangy sauce on this salmon dish will leave you wanting more.
Ingredients
Directions
Thaw fish, if frozen. Rinse fish; pat dry. Sprinkle fish with crushed peppercorns and salt; gently press peppercorns into salmon. In an extra-large nonstick skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Add fish; cook about 6 minutes or until fish flakes easily, turning once.Advertisement
Meanwhile, for yogurt-lime sauce, remove zest and squeeze 2 tsp. juice from lime. In a bowl combine 1/2 tsp. of the zest, the lime juice, yogurt, honey, parsley, and ginger.
Cut fish into serving-size pieces; serve with yogurt-lime sauce. If desired, sprinkle with additional lime zest.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
224 calories; 10 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 63 mg cholesterol; 232 mg sodium. 689 mg potassium; 8 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 25 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 131 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 36 mcg folate; 4 mcg vitamin b12; 108 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;