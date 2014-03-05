Penne with Tomato-Eggplant Sauce
The secret ingredient that makes this slow cooked pasta sauce taste just like an Italian grandma's recipe? A splash of red wine.
Ingredients
Directions
-
If desired, peel eggplant. Cut eggplant into 1-inch pieces. In a 3-1/2- to 5 1/2-quart slow cooker combine eggplant, tomatoes, tomato paste, mushrooms, onion, wine, the water, oregano, garlic, salt, and pepper.
-
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 7 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3-1/2 to 4 hours.
-
Stir in olives and parsley. Serve over hot cooked pasta. If desired, sprinkle with cheese.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
222 calories; 2 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 520 mg sodium. 565 mg potassium; 44 g carbohydrates; 11 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 8 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 747 IU vitamin a; 22 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 31 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 46 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;