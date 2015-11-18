Pecan & Collard Chicken Salad

Rating: 4.13 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Chiffonade -- the technique we use to create these long ribbons of greens -- makes a gorgeous dish that's easy to eat with a simple swirl of your fork.

By Recipe by Martha Holmberg
Ingredients

Directions

  • Remove ribs from collard leaves and discard. Stack the leaves and roll into a cylinder. Slice crosswise into thin ribbons; set aside.

  • Juice one of the oranges. Peel the remaining oranges and slice; set aside. Place 1/3 cup of the pecans into a food processor. Add 2 tablespoons orange juice, vinegar, syrup, mustard, salt, pepper, and a few dashes of hot sauce. Cover and process until combined. With processor running, drizzle in the oil.

  • In a very large bowl toss greens, chicken, and dressing. Top with orange slices, remaining pecans, and bacon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
407 calories; 33 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 6 g polyunsaturated fat; 19 g monounsaturated fat; 60 mg cholesterol; 523 mg sodium. 396 mg potassium; 12 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 19 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1952 IU vitamin a; 43 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 72 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 126 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Kelly Ramstack
Rating: Unrated
05/23/2016
I only used 2 oranges for this recipe. Instead of juicing one whole orange, just throw a few wedges in the food processor with the rest of the dressing ingredients. This was my first time eating collard greens. I think they are kind of hard to chew. When I make this recipe again I will use kale or spinach instead. Otherwise, this was a very tasty salad.
