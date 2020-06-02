Pear-Cheese Tumble

Rating: Unrated

You can use almost any variety of pears here, but Bosc pears are our go-to variety for baking because they hold their shape best. Look for ones that are fragrant and ready to eat but still firm to the touch.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl stir together the first four ingredients (through ginger). Add pears and toss to combine. Pour pear mixture into an oven-safe 4- to 5-qt. pot. Sprinkle with granola.

    Advertisement

  • Bake, uncovered, 30 to 35 minutes or until filling is bubbly at the edges and granola is golden. Serve warm. If desired, top with whipped cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
474 calories; 19 g total fat; 10 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 47 mg cholesterol; 88 mg sodium. 222 mg potassium; 73 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 39 g sugar; 7 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 548 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 60 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 06/15/2020