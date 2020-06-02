Pear-Cheese Tumble
You can use almost any variety of pears here, but Bosc pears are our go-to variety for baking because they hold their shape best. Look for ones that are fragrant and ready to eat but still firm to the touch.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
474 calories; 19 g total fat; 10 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 47 mg cholesterol; 88 mg sodium. 222 mg potassium; 73 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 39 g sugar; 7 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 548 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 60 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;