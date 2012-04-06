Pear and Chai Breakfast Cake
No frosting needed! When you bake a cake in your slow cooker, the results are already moist, especially when a sweet buttery pear layer crowns the creation.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Scott Little
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
519 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 73mg; saturated fat 11g; carbohydrates 86g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 52g; protein 5g; vitamin a 583.1IU; vitamin c 3.5mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 2.4mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 64.5mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 408mg; potassium 531mg; calcium 131.3mg; iron 3.4mg.