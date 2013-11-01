Peanut Sauce Noodles with Veggies
Asian-inspired dinner idea: Serve this colorful bowl of peanut sauce noodles with a side of beef or chicken satay.
Ingredients
Directions
Cook pasta according to package directions, adding frozen vegetables the last 3 minutes of cooking time. Drain; return to pan.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl whisk together the peanut butter, coconut milk, soy sauce, ginger, lime juice, and garlic until smooth. Pour over drained pasta mixture, tossing to coat. Heat through over medium heat. Top with crushed red pepper and mint leaves.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
565 calories; 25 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 7 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 534 mg sodium. 668 mg potassium; 70 g carbohydrates; 9 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 23 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5794 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 11 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 200 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 61 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;