Peanut-Sauced Shrimp and Pasta
Delicious shrimp, savory peanut sauce, and crispy asparagus are combined with rice noodles in this easy to make recipe that'll be ready in under 30 minutes.
Ingredients
Directions
Place noodles in a large bowl. Bring 4 cups water to boiling; pour boiling water over noodles in bowl. Let stand for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp, asparagus, and sweet pepper. Cook and stir for 3 to 5 minutes or until shrimp are opaque. Add peanut sauce; heat through.
Drain noodles. Divide noodles among shallow serving bowls, using a fork to twist noodles into nests. Top with shrimp mixture.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
396 calories; 9 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 129 mg cholesterol; 642 mg sodium. 327 mg potassium; 55 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 21 g protein; 1652 IU vitamin a; 52 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 44 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;