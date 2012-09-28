Peanut Butter Cups

Rating: 4.1 stars
40 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 4
  • 40 Ratings

These peanut butter treats surrounded by chocolate are slightly larger than the ones you buy.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Using a 2-1/2-inch muffin pan, line eight muffin cups with paper bake cups; set pan aside.

  • In a small saucepan heat semisweet chocolate pieces and milk chocolate pieces over low heat, stirring constantly, until melted and smooth.

  • Remove saucepan from heat. In another small saucepan heat the peanut butter over low heat, stirring constantly, until melted. Remove saucepan from heat.

  • Pour about 1 tablespoon melted chocolate into each paper bake cup; chill about 5 minutes or until chocolate is firm. Pour about 1 tablespoon melted peanut butter over the firm chocolate in each paper bake cup; chill about 5 minutes more or until peanut butter is firm.

  • Pour the remaining melted chocolate evenly over the peanut butter layer in each paper bake cup, spreading the chocolate to cover the peanut butter. (If chocolate has stiffened a bit, return to low heat and stir until softened.) Sprinkle each with chopped peanuts.

  • Chill candy about 10 minutes more or until firm. Store tightly covered in the refrigerator. To serve, allow cups to stand at room temperature for 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; 19 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 2 mg cholesterol; 97 mg sodium. 17 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 5 g protein; 0 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 30 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

