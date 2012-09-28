Peanut Butter Cups
These peanut butter treats surrounded by chocolate are slightly larger than the ones you buy.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Using a 2-1/2-inch muffin pan, line eight muffin cups with paper bake cups; set pan aside.
-
In a small saucepan heat semisweet chocolate pieces and milk chocolate pieces over low heat, stirring constantly, until melted and smooth.
-
Remove saucepan from heat. In another small saucepan heat the peanut butter over low heat, stirring constantly, until melted. Remove saucepan from heat.
-
Pour about 1 tablespoon melted chocolate into each paper bake cup; chill about 5 minutes or until chocolate is firm. Pour about 1 tablespoon melted peanut butter over the firm chocolate in each paper bake cup; chill about 5 minutes more or until peanut butter is firm.
-
Pour the remaining melted chocolate evenly over the peanut butter layer in each paper bake cup, spreading the chocolate to cover the peanut butter. (If chocolate has stiffened a bit, return to low heat and stir until softened.) Sprinkle each with chopped peanuts.
-
Chill candy about 10 minutes more or until firm. Store tightly covered in the refrigerator. To serve, allow cups to stand at room temperature for 5 minutes.