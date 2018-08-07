Peanut Butter Cup Smoothies
For a richer flavor and a bigger energy boost, dissolve ¼ teaspoon of instant coffee in 1 teaspoon of warm water and stir into each serving of this Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a blender combine all ingredients in order given. Cover and blend until smooth.Advertisement
Tips
Share the smoothie and get a caffeine boost: Add 1/4 tsp. instant coffee dissolved in 1 tsp. warm water to one-fourth of the smoothie and blend until incorporated.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
318 calories; 12 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 13 mg cholesterol; 146 mg sodium. 743 mg potassium; 46 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 30 g sugar; 11 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 384 IU vitamin a; 11 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 46 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 248 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;