Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie

Enjoy a delicious, protein-packed version of your favorite candy with this easy smoothie recipe.

By
BHG Test Kitchen
Updated on August 15, 2022
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 2/3 cups
Ingredients

  • Chocolate syrup (optional)

  • 2 bananas, peeled, sliced, and frozen

  • 1 ⅓ cup milk

  • 2 tablespoon peanut butter

  • 4 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder

  • 2 teaspoon honey

  • Chocolate-covered peanut butter cups (optional)

Directions

  1. If you like, spread a diagonal stripe of chocolate syrup in two pint-size glasses.

  2. In a blender combine remaining ingredients. Cover and blend until smooth. Transfer to prepared glasses. Top with peanut butter cups (if using).

Tips

For a caffeine boost: Add 1 tsp. instant coffee crystals dissolved in 4 tsp. warm water to smoothie and blend until combined.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

318 Calories
12g Fat
46g Carbs
11g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 318
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 12g 15%
Saturated Fat 4g 20%
Cholesterol 13mg 4%
Sodium 146mg 6%
Total Carbohydrate 46g 17%
Total Sugars 30g
Protein 11g
Vitamin C 10.6mg 53%
Calcium 248mg 19%
Iron 1.1mg 6%
Potassium 743mg 16%
Folate, total 45.8mcg
Vitamin B-12 0.9mcg
Vitamin B-6 0.6mg

*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

