Recipes and Cooking Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie Enjoy a delicious, protein-packed version of your favorite candy with this easy smoothie recipe. By BHG Test Kitchen BHG Test Kitchen The Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen has been in continuous operation for nearly 100 years, developing and testing practical, reliable recipes that readers can enjoy at home. The Test Kitchen team includes culinary specialists, food stylists, registered and licensed nutritionists, and other experts with Bachelor of Science degrees in food science, food and nutrition, or culinary arts. Together, the team tests more than 2,500 recipes, produces more than 2,500 food images, and creates more than 1,000 food videos each year in the state-of-the-art test kitchen. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Updated on August 15, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Kelsey Hansen Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 2 Yield: 2 2/3 cups Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Chocolate syrup (optional) 2 bananas, peeled, sliced, and frozen 1 ⅓ cup milk 2 tablespoon peanut butter 4 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder 2 teaspoon honey Chocolate-covered peanut butter cups (optional) Directions If you like, spread a diagonal stripe of chocolate syrup in two pint-size glasses. In a blender combine remaining ingredients. Cover and blend until smooth. Transfer to prepared glasses. Top with peanut butter cups (if using). Tips For a caffeine boost: Add 1 tsp. instant coffee crystals dissolved in 4 tsp. warm water to smoothie and blend until combined. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 318 Calories 12g Fat 46g Carbs 11g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 318 % Daily Value * Total Fat 12g 15% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 13mg 4% Sodium 146mg 6% Total Carbohydrate 46g 17% Total Sugars 30g Protein 11g Vitamin C 10.6mg 53% Calcium 248mg 19% Iron 1.1mg 6% Potassium 743mg 16% Folate, total 45.8mcg Vitamin B-12 0.9mcg Vitamin B-6 0.6mg *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.