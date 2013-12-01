Peanut Butter Banana Shakes
Opt for non-frozen Greek yogurt with a lower sugar content and blend up a batch of this peanut butter beverage as a breakfast smoothie.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Credit: Andy Lyons
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
265 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 20mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 41g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 33g; protein 9g; vitamin a 108.5IU; vitamin c 3.5mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.7mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 17.8mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 128mg; potassium 406mg; calcium 189mg; iron 0.3mg.