Peanut Butter Banana Shakes

Opt for non-frozen Greek yogurt with a lower sugar content and blend up a batch of this peanut butter beverage as a breakfast smoothie.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender combine milk, bananas, peanut butter, 1/4 cup chocolate syrup, and yogurt. Cover and blend until smooth. Pour into 6 glasses. If desired, drip dots of chocolate syrup onto top of shakes. Drag a toothpick through the dots to form hearts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 20mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 41g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 33g; protein 9g; vitamin a 108.5IU; vitamin c 3.5mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.7mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 17.8mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 128mg; potassium 406mg; calcium 189mg; iron 0.3mg.
