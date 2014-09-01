Peanut Butter-Banana Refrigerator Oatmeal

Rating: 3.95 stars
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 21 Ratings

Feeling daring? Top this peanut butter and banana overnight oats recipe with some salty bacon crumbles for salty and sweet breakfast recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine yogurt, oats, milk, the 1/2 cup banana slices, the honey, chia seeds (f desired), and peanut butter.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer mixture into a pint jar with a lid or two half-pint jars with lids. Cover and chill overnight or up to 3 days.

  • To serve, spoon oatmeal into a cereal bowl(s). Top with additional banana slices and, if desired, crumbled bacon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; 9 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 12 mg cholesterol; 136 mg sodium. 577 mg potassium; 60 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 36 g sugar; 13 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 234 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 31 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 261 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/03/2020