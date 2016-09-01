Peanut Butter-Banana Overnight Oatmeal

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 2 Ratings

This comforting breakfast tastes great topped off with fresh blueberries.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a bowl stir together the first seven ingredients (through peanut butter). If desired, transfer mixture into a pint jar with a lid or two half-pint jars with lids. Cover and chill overnight or up to 3 days.

    Advertisement

  • To serve, spoon oatmeal into a bowl(s). If desired, top with additional banana slices, blueberries, and/or a drizzle of honey.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; 6 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 8 mg cholesterol; 89 mg sodium. 335 mg potassium; 37 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 22 g sugar; 8 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 148 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 19 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 174 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019