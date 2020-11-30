Peanut Butter and "Oreo" Brookies

Part cookies and cream brownies, part peanut butter cookies, this delicious cookie recipe is going to be the star of your dessert table.

By Jessica Havel
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

prep:
25 mins
bake:
7 mins
cool:
5 mins
total:
37 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Cookies and Cream Brownies
Peanut Butter Cookies

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. For brownies, in a large bowl beat butter on medium to high 30 seconds. Add brown sugar, baking soda, and salt. Beat on medium 2 minutes, scraping bowl as needed. Beat in egg and vanilla until combined. Add cocoa powder and beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in remaining flour. Carefully stir in chopped cookies. Set dough aside.

  • For cookies, in a large bowl beat peanut butter and butter with a mixer on medium to high 30 seconds. Add brown sugar, baking soda, and baking powder. Beat until combined, scraping bowl as needed. Beat in egg and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour and chopped peanuts.

  • For each cookie, press tablespoon-size pieces of each dough together and roll into a ball. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake 7 to 9 minutes or until edges are light brown and firm. Gently tap baking sheets on the counter to flatten cookies. Let cool on cookie sheets 5 minutes. Remove; cool on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
186 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 31mg; saturated fat 6g; carbohydrates 19g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 11g; protein 3g; vitamin a 251.7IU; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.3mg; folate 25.1mcg; sodium 173mg; potassium 85mg; calcium 21mg; iron 1.2mg.
