Peanut Butter and "Oreo" Brookies
Part cookies and cream brownies, part peanut butter cookies, this delicious cookie recipe is going to be the star of your dessert table.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
186 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 31mg; saturated fat 6g; carbohydrates 19g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 11g; protein 3g; vitamin a 251.7IU; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.3mg; folate 25.1mcg; sodium 173mg; potassium 85mg; calcium 21mg; iron 1.2mg.