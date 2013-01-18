Peanut Butter and Jelly Banana Bread

Rating: 3.78 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 9 Ratings

Enjoy the brown bag lunch classic at breakfast (or dessert) with this Peanut Butter and Jelly Banana Bread recipe. Rather than stuffing slices of bread with PB&J, we stir peanut butter into the peanut butter and jelly bread batter and add a swirl of preserves on top.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Kritsada Panichgul

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
bake:
1 hr 10 mins at 350°
cool:
10 mins
stand:
overnight
Servings:
16
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Peanut Butter and Jelly Banana Bread

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease bottom and 1/2 inch up the sides of one 9x5x3-inch pan; set aside. In a large bowl combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg, and ginger. Make a well in center of flour mixture; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl stir together eggs, bananas, peanut butter, sugar, and oil. Add egg mixture all at once to flour mixture. Stir just until moistened (batter should be lumpy). Fold peanuts into batter. Spoon batter into prepared pan. Swirl the 1/4 cup strawberry preserves into batter. Sprinkle Streusel-Peanut Topping over batter.

  • Bake for about 70 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. If necessary to prevent overbrowning, cover loosely with foil for the last 15 minutes of baking. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove from pan. Cool completely on rack. Wrap and store overnight before slicing.

  • After bread stands overnight, place 2 Tbsp. strawberry preserves in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on 100 percent power (high) for 15 to 20 seconds or until melted, snipping any large pieces of fruit. Drizzle melted preserves over the top of the bread.

Nutrition Facts (Peanut Butter and Jelly Banana Bread)

Per Serving:
252 calories; total fat 11g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 23mg; sodium 128mg; carbohydrates 36g; fiber 2g; protein 4g.

Streusel-Peanut Topping

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine brown sugar and flour. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in peanuts.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Reviews

9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 02/25/2021