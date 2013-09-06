Peanut Baklava
Embrace Middle Eastern culture with this surprisingly simple baklava recipe. Flaky phyllo dough is layered with chopped peanuts, honey, and butter.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 325°F. In a medium bowl stir together peanuts, 1/2 cup of the sugar, and the ground cinnamon; set aside.
Brush the bottom of a 13x9x2-inch baking pan with some of the melted butter. Unroll phyllo dough. Place one sheet of phyllo in the prepared baking pan. (While you work, keep the remaining phyllo covered with plastic wrap to prevent it from drying out). Brush phyllo sheet generously with some of the melted butter. Layer four more phyllo sheets in the pan, brushing each sheet with melted butter. Sprinkle with about 1 cup of the nut mixture. Repeat layering phyllo sheets and sprinkling with nut mixture two more times, brushing each sheet with melted butter.
Layer the remaining five phyllo sheets on top of filling, brushing each sheet with melted butter. Drizzle with any remaining melted butter. Using a sharp knife, cut layers into 32 to 48 diamond-, rectangle-, or square-shape pieces.
Bake for 35 to 45 minutes or until top is golden brown. Cool slightly in pan on a wire rack.
Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan stir together the remaining 1 cup sugar, the water, honey, and stick cinnamon. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes. Remove stick cinnamon. Pour honey mixture evenly over slightly cooled baklava; cool completely.
*Tip:
Make the task easier by using your food processor to finely chop the nuts in batches.