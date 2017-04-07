Peaches & Cream Prosecco Cake

Rating: 4.19 stars
62 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 39
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3

A dense sponge cake is ideal to soak up plenty of the Prosecco's boozy goodness.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
50 mins
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
12
Max Servings:
16
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Prosecco Cake
Fresh Peach Filling
Whipped Cream Frosting
Topping

Directions

  • For cake: Allow eggs to stand at room temperature 30 minutes. Meanwhile, grease and flour three 8 × 1 1/2-inch round baking pans. In a bowl combine flour, baking powder, and salt; set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. In an extra-large bowl beat eggs with a mixer on high 5 minutes or until thickened and light. Beat on medium an additional 5 minutes while gradually adding sugar, 1/4 cup at a time. (Batter will be light and fluffy.) Beat in flour mixture on medium-low until just combined.

  • In a small saucepan heat and stir milk and butter until butter melts. Add to batter, beating until combined; beat in almond extract. Divide batter among prepared pans.

  • Bake 25 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near centers comes out clean. Transfer pans to a wire rack; cool 10 minutes. Remove cakes from pans; cool completely on wire racks over a shallow pan or tray. Using a long-tine meat fork, poke cakes all over. Slowly pour Prosecco over cakes. Wrap in plastic wrap; chill 2 to 24 hours.

  • For fresh peach filling: In a large bowl combine peaches, Prosecco, and sugar; stir well. Let stand, covered, 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Using a potato masher or fork, mash into a coarse mixture.

  • For whipped cream frosting: In an extra-large bowl beat heavy cream, sour cream, sugar, and vanilla with mixer on medium until stiff peaks form; set aside.

  • Place one cake layer on a serving plate. Spread with half the fresh peach filling. Top with second cake layer; spread with remaining peach filling. Top with third cake layer. Spread top and sides with frosting. To serve, top with sliced peaches and mint leaves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
614 calories; total fat 30g; saturated fat 18g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 8g; cholesterol 148mg; sodium 273mg; potassium 269mg; carbohydrates 77g; fiber 2g; sugar 57g; protein 8g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 1380IU; vitamin c 5mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 57mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 144mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews (10)

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2017
I bake a lot and this is one of the best cakes I've ever made or eaten. I made it for a dinner party at a friend's and everyone raved about it. Stays moist for a couple days. And the leftover, if there is any, tastes great for breakfast.
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2017
I found this recipe while flipping through your magazine at the car repair shop and prevailed upon the customer service woman to make me a copy. I am so glad I did. This may well be my favorite cake of all time. Light, delicious, and decadent, all at the same time. Love the almond flavor.
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2017
I love this recipe! I made cupcakes instead of cake and they were a hit. I also added 4 oz cream cheese to the frosting to make it thicker.
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2018
VERY DELICIOUS!! I did smush the peaches a bit more & I let them marinate over night.
Anonymous
Rating: 5.0 stars
08/11/2019
This cake was scrumptious. I made it as the adult dessert for my grandson’s birthday. I did use nectarines as they were tastier than the peaches I could find. The whipped cream frosting is now my go-to frosting. When I read the ingredients I was skeptical that it would hold but it added to the deliciousness of the cake. I agree with the baker who suggested to line the pans with parchment. My son was disappointed that there were no leftovers! Thanks for introducing me to a new favorite for summer.
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2017
I had to transport this so made it as a trifle instead of a cake. I cubed 2 of the 3 8-inch round layers for the trifle. The cake is tender, moist, and a bit fragile-- I highly recommend using parchment liners as my cake stuck a bit despite greasing/flouring my high quality non-stick pans. The cake maintained a pleasant texture after infusing the prosecco. 4 peaches was not quite enough to make the filling thick enough-- I needed 2.5 cups coarsely chopped peaches. The whipped cream was marvelous and held up beautifully even the next day--- this will be my go-to whipped cream frosting from now on. Everyone loved this. TBH I wasn't that wild about the prosecco flavor. Next time I may use amaretto or something citrusy. But there will definitely be a next time!!
Anonymous
Rating: 5.0 stars
06/30/2019
I make this cake every year for my friend’s birthday. It is perfect just as written! I will be making it again in a few days for the annual birthday party. It is a favorite of anyone who tries it. Excellent cake!
Anonymous
Rating: 3 stars
08/05/2017
Looks and sounds delicious, but I am confused by the pan size. It reads "three 8 1 1/2 inch pans". What does that mean? Three 8 1/2" pans, three 8" pans that are 1 1/2" tall? Please solve this mystery for me!
Anonymous
Rating: 3 stars
04/11/2018
I made this cake and followed the recipe to the T and some how my cakes did not rise. I was making it for a friends birthday and needless to say it was not a success. I am scared to try again because I just can¿t figure out why the cake did not rise.
Anonymous
Rating: 1 stars
07/20/2017
I made this this weekend. Oh My! This is the best cake I have ever eaten!
Anonymous
Rating: Unrated
12/13/2017
This was the BEST cake I ever made. It was for a birthday gift! It was a big hit. Thank you. Happy holidays. Patty Duffy
