Peaches & Cream Prosecco Cake

Rating: 5 stars I bake a lot and this is one of the best cakes I've ever made or eaten. I made it for a dinner party at a friend's and everyone raved about it. Stays moist for a couple days. And the leftover, if there is any, tastes great for breakfast.

Rating: 5 stars I found this recipe while flipping through your magazine at the car repair shop and prevailed upon the customer service woman to make me a copy. I am so glad I did. This may well be my favorite cake of all time. Light, delicious, and decadent, all at the same time. Love the almond flavor.

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe! I made cupcakes instead of cake and they were a hit. I also added 4 oz cream cheese to the frosting to make it thicker.

Rating: 5 stars VERY DELICIOUS!! I did smush the peaches a bit more & I let them marinate over night.

Rating: 5.0 stars This cake was scrumptious. I made it as the adult dessert for my grandson’s birthday. I did use nectarines as they were tastier than the peaches I could find. The whipped cream frosting is now my go-to frosting. When I read the ingredients I was skeptical that it would hold but it added to the deliciousness of the cake. I agree with the baker who suggested to line the pans with parchment. My son was disappointed that there were no leftovers! Thanks for introducing me to a new favorite for summer.

Rating: 5 stars I had to transport this so made it as a trifle instead of a cake. I cubed 2 of the 3 8-inch round layers for the trifle. The cake is tender, moist, and a bit fragile-- I highly recommend using parchment liners as my cake stuck a bit despite greasing/flouring my high quality non-stick pans. The cake maintained a pleasant texture after infusing the prosecco. 4 peaches was not quite enough to make the filling thick enough-- I needed 2.5 cups coarsely chopped peaches. The whipped cream was marvelous and held up beautifully even the next day--- this will be my go-to whipped cream frosting from now on. Everyone loved this. TBH I wasn't that wild about the prosecco flavor. Next time I may use amaretto or something citrusy. But there will definitely be a next time!!

Rating: 5.0 stars I make this cake every year for my friend’s birthday. It is perfect just as written! I will be making it again in a few days for the annual birthday party. It is a favorite of anyone who tries it. Excellent cake!

Rating: 3 stars Looks and sounds delicious, but I am confused by the pan size. It reads "three 8 1 1/2 inch pans". What does that mean? Three 8 1/2" pans, three 8" pans that are 1 1/2" tall? Please solve this mystery for me!

Rating: 3 stars I made this cake and followed the recipe to the T and some how my cakes did not rise. I was making it for a friends birthday and needless to say it was not a success. I am scared to try again because I just can¿t figure out why the cake did not rise.

Rating: 1 stars I made this this weekend. Oh My! This is the best cake I have ever eaten!