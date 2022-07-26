Recipes and Cooking Peach Melba Smoothie This layered peach and raspberry smoothie showcases the flavors of the classic French dessert. By Sarah Brekke, MS Sarah Brekke, MS Sarah Brekke is a culinary specialist with the Better Homes and Gardens Test Kitchen. Her work includes recipe testing and development, food styling, and the creation of food video content. Her work expands across many of the Dotdash Meredith food brands including Magnolia Journal, Allrecipes, and various special interest publications. Sarah holds a Bachelor of Science degree in culinary science from Iowa State University and a Master of Science degree in food science from Kansas State University. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Updated on August 15, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Kelsey Hansen Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 2 Yield: 3 cups Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup frozen raspberries 1 5.3 ounce carton raspberry Greek yogurt ½ cup milk 2 cup frozen sliced peaches ¾ cup orange juice ⅛ teaspoon almond extract Whipped cream (optional) Fresh raspberries and/or peach slices (optional) Directions In a blender combine raspberries, yogurt, and milk. Cover and blend until smooth. Pour into a large glass measuring cup. Rinse blender. In the blender combine peaches, orange juice, and almond extract. Cover and blend until smooth. Pour peach and raspberry mixtures into two glasses to create a layered look. Top with whipped cream and fresh raspberries and/or peach slices (if using). Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 409 Calories 2g Fat 90g Carbs 11g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 409 % Daily Value * Total Fat 2g 3% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 8mg 3% Sodium 70mg 3% Total Carbohydrate 90g 33% Total Sugars 71g Protein 11g Vitamin C 294.9mg 1,475% Calcium 181mg 14% Iron 1.7mg 9% Potassium 725mg 15% Folate, total 58.1mcg Vitamin B-12 0.3mcg Vitamin B-6 0.1mg *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.